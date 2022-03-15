Yandex metrika counter

UAU says it will invest $225M in solar power plant in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
UAU says it will invest $225M in solar power plant in Azerbaijan

The investment cost of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan is $225 million, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

He made the statement at a press conference following a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by UAE’s Masdar company, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the construction of the plant is planned to be completed in a year and a half.

Al Mazrouei also praised Azerbaijan’s successful policy in the field of green energy.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh Solar Power Plant. Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that the 230-megawatt plant will meet the growing energy needs of Azerbaijan and contribute to the expansion of our export potential.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      