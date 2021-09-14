UEFA Champions League group stages to kick off Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the first games of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League are set to kick off on Tuesday, Turkish club Besiktas aim to claim a home victory over Germany's Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Thirty-two teams will play in eight groups of the top division of European football while the first clashes of match week one will begin with Groups E, F, G, and H.

Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will visit Berne's Stadion Wankdorf for the opening Champions League game against Swiss team Young Boys.

New signing Cristiano Ronaldo will be on his first Champions League trip with the Red Devils since his last appearance in the 2009 league final against Barcelona.

The Group F game will be played at 1645 GMT in Young Boys' home ground while Sevilla will host Salzburg at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan at the same time in Group G.

Besiktas, who were the only Turkish team that entered the group phase draw, will host Borussia Dortmund at 1645 GMT at Besiktas Park.

The Black-Eagles have been paired with Portugal's Sporting, German club Borussia Dortmund, and Dutch team Ajax Amsterdam in Group C.

Week 1 Fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday

Young Boys - Manchester United (1645GMT)

Sevilla - Salzburg (1645GMT)

Dinamo Kiev - Benfica (1900GMT)

Barcelona - Bayern Munich (1900GMT)

Villarreal - Atalanta B.C. (1900GMT)

Lille - Wolfsburg (1900GMT)

Malmo - Juventus (1900GMT)

Chelsea - Zenit (1900GMT)

Wednesday

Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund (1645GMT)

FC Sheriff Tiraspol - FC Shakhtar Donetsk (1645GMT)

Club Brugge - Paris Saint-Germain (1900GMT)

Manchester City -Leipzig (1900GMT)

Atletico Madrid - Porto (1900GMT)

Liverpool - AC Milan (1900GMT)

Sporting CP - Ajax (1900GMT)

Inter Milan - Real Madrid (1900GMT)

