UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw unveiled

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw ceremony was held Monday.

The draw featured four teams from England, three each from Germany and Spain, two each from Italy and France, and one each from the Netherlands and Portugal.

At the ceremony in UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw saw 16 clubs paired with each other as Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Manchester United will meet Paris St-Germain in the round of 16.

The first legs will take place on Feb. 12-13 and 19-20, and the second legs will be played on March 5-6 and 12-13.

The full draw is as follows:

Schalke v Manchester City

Manchester United v Paris St-Germain

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

