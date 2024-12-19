Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Conference League: Chelsea eye top spot as league phase wraps up

  • Sports
  • Share
UEFA Conference League: Chelsea eye top spot as league phase wraps up
Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea host Shamrock Rovers with hopes of securing the top spot in the UEFA Conference League, while Vitória SC and Fiorentina aim for a top-eight finish in their Matchday 6 clash as the inaugural league phase concludes on Thursday.

After a Marc Guiu-inspired win in Almaty, Chelsea are the only side to confirm their place in the round of 16, carrying the last remaining 100% record into their final league phase contest – a home meeting with Shamrock Rovers, News.az reports, citing the UEFA's official website.

Unbeaten Shamrock Rovers travel to west London after their third win of the campaign – a 3-0 triumph against Borac at Tallaght Stadium – propelled them to sixth in the league phase table.

Shamrock Rovers are the first Irish club to reach the knockout stages of a UEFA competition.

Second meets third as Vitória SC take on Fiorentina in Guimaraes with both sides eyeing a top-eight finish after emphatic Matchday 5 wins.

Fresh from a 7-0 win over LASK, the club's biggest European victory, Fiorentina are in similarly fearsome form.

Fiorentina have lost just three of their 14 encounters with Portuguese sides in UEFA competitions (W7 D4), their last defeat against Benfica in 1997.

Thursday's Conference League fixtures are as follows:

Heidenheim vs St. Gallen

APOEL vs Astana

Cercle Brugge vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers

Djurgården vs Legia Warszawa

Lugano vs Pafos

Borac vs Omonoia

TSC vs Noah

Hearts vs Petrocub

Jagiellonia Białystok vs Olimpija Ljubljana

Larne vs Gent

LASK vs Víkingur Reykjavík

Molde vs Mladá Boleslav

Celje vs The New Saints

Panathinaikos vs Dinamo-Minsk

Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki

Rapid Wien vs Copenhagen

Vitória SC vs Fiorentina

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      