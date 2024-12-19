UEFA Conference League: Chelsea eye top spot as league phase wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea host Shamrock Rovers with hopes of securing the top spot in the UEFA Conference League, while Vitória SC and Fiorentina aim for a top-eight finish in their Matchday 6 clash as the inaugural league phase concludes on Thursday.

After a Marc Guiu-inspired win in Almaty, Chelsea are the only side to confirm their place in the round of 16, carrying the last remaining 100% record into their final league phase contest – a home meeting with Shamrock Rovers, News.az reports, citing the UEFA's official website. Unbeaten Shamrock Rovers travel to west London after their third win of the campaign – a 3-0 triumph against Borac at Tallaght Stadium – propelled them to sixth in the league phase table.Shamrock Rovers are the first Irish club to reach the knockout stages of a UEFA competition.Second meets third as Vitória SC take on Fiorentina in Guimaraes with both sides eyeing a top-eight finish after emphatic Matchday 5 wins.Fresh from a 7-0 win over LASK, the club's biggest European victory, Fiorentina are in similarly fearsome form.Fiorentina have lost just three of their 14 encounters with Portuguese sides in UEFA competitions (W7 D4), their last defeat against Benfica in 1997.Heidenheim vs St. GallenAPOEL vs AstanaCercle Brugge vs İstanbul BaşakşehirChelsea vs Shamrock RoversDjurgården vs Legia WarszawaLugano vs PafosBorac vs OmonoiaTSC vs NoahHearts vs PetrocubJagiellonia Białystok vs Olimpija LjubljanaLarne vs GentLASK vs Víkingur ReykjavíkMolde vs Mladá BoleslavCelje vs The New SaintsPanathinaikos vs Dinamo-MinskReal Betis vs HJK HelsinkiRapid Wien vs CopenhagenVitória SC vs Fiorentina

