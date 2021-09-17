Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Conference League: FC Qarabag play out goalless draw with Basel

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland’s FC Basel in the first match of the UEFA Conference League group stage on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Placed in the Group H, Qarabag’s will next face the Cypriot side AC Omonia.


News.Az 

