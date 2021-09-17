UEFA Conference League: FC Qarabag play out goalless draw with Basel
- Sports
Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland’s FC Basel in the first match of the UEFA Conference League group stage on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
Placed in the Group H, Qarabag’s will next face the Cypriot side AC Omonia.