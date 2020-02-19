UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku to attract more tourists than 2019 Europa League final - AFFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku will attract three times more tourists than the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, Elkhan Mammadov, vice president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the event entitled "EURO 2020: prospects for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports.

The vice-president stressed that this tournament is a great responsibility for AFFA, while for small and medium-sized enterprises in Baku this is a great opportunity to earn and establish contacts with entrepreneurs from other countries.

“The 2019 UEFA Europa League final attracted 38,000 foreign citizens to Baku within three days,” Mammadov added. “In connection with the importance of the tournament this year, this figure will triple and the residents and guests of Baku will witness the football festival the entire month. Entrepreneurs must fully use this chance.”

The 16th UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in Baku this year. Four matches of EURO 2020 will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Three of them are a group stage match, and one – 1/4 final match.

According to the UEFA match schedule, three matches of Group A will be held in Baku on June 13, 17 and 21. The 1/4 final match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on July 4.

News.Az

