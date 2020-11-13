UEFA EURO 2020: meet the qualified teams

+ ↺ − 16 px

Play-off winners Hungary, North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovakia have completed the 24-team EURO line-up, according to the official website of UEFA.

The 20 teams that qualified via the groups have been joined by the four play-off winners. The 24-team EURO line-up is as follows:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

News.Az