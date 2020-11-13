UEFA EURO 2020: meet the qualified teams
Play-off winners Hungary, North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovakia have completed the 24-team EURO line-up, according to the official website of UEFA.
The 20 teams that qualified via the groups have been joined by the four play-off winners. The 24-team EURO line-up is as follows:
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany