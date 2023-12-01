Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag draw 2-2 with Molde

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag played out a 2-2 draw against Norway’s Molde in the matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.

Brazilian forward Juninho (12’) and center back Bahlul Mustafazade (90+5’) scored for the Aghdam Horses.

Qarabag sits second in Group H with 7 points.


