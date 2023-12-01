UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag draw 2-2 with Molde
- 01 Dec 2023 07:35
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191061
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/uefa-europa-league-azerbaijans-fc-qarabag-draw-2-2-with-molde Copied
Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag played out a 2-2 draw against Norway’s Molde in the matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.
Brazilian forward Juninho (12’) and center back Bahlul Mustafazade (90+5’) scored for the Aghdam Horses.
Qarabag sits second in Group H with 7 points.