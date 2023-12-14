UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag gear up for decisive showdown against BK Häcken
- 14 Dec 2023 07:35
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191508
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/uefa-europa-league-azerbaijans-fc-qarabag-gear-up-for-decisive-showdown-against-bk-hacken Copied
Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on Sweden`s BK Häcken in a crucial match on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.
The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, kicking off at 21:45 Baku time, with Albanian Juxhin Xhaja officiating.
With a total of 7 points, the Aghdam Horses currently rank second in Group H.