UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag gear up for decisive showdown against BK Häcken

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on Sweden`s BK Häcken in a crucial match on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, kicking off at 21:45 Baku time, with Albanian Juxhin Xhaja officiating.

With a total of 7 points, the Aghdam Horses currently rank second in Group H.

News.Az