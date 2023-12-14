Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag gear up for decisive showdown against BK Häcken

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on Sweden`s BK Häcken in a crucial match on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports. 

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, kicking off at 21:45 Baku time, with Albanian Juxhin Xhaja officiating.

With a total of 7 points, the Aghdam Horses currently rank second in Group H.


