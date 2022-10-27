UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag to face French Nantes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on French Nantes on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes at 23:00 Baku time.

Qarabag rank second in Group G with 7 points. Qarabag will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. They will be confirmed in the Europa League knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if they draw, or if both they and Freiburg win.

News.Az