UEFA Europa League: English referees to control FC Qarabag vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen match

English referee Craig Pawson will be in charge of FC Qarabag vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen match in the Group H of the UEFA Europa League, News.Az reports. 

Pawson will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Simon Bennett and Lee Betts. John Brooks will be the fourth official of the game.

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 21:45 Baku time on November 9.


