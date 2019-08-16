UEFA Europa League play-off ties set

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Europa League play-off ties have been confirmed now as the third qualifying round ties have concluded, according to the organization’s official website

Following are the match-ups which will decide the remaining group stage places:

Champions path

Sūduva (LTU) v Ferencváros (HUN)

København (DEN) v Riga FC (LVA)

Celtic (SCO) v AIK (SWE)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) v Dudelange (LUX)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Maribor (SVN)

Linfield (NIR) v Qarabağ (AZE)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v PAOK (GRE)

Astana (KAZ) v BATE Borisov (BLR)

Main path

Torino (ITA) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG)

Legia Warszawa (POL) v Rangers (SCO)

FCSB (ROU) v Vitória SC (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

AEK Athens (GRE) v Trabzonspor (TUR)

Feyenoord (NED) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Gent (BEL) v Rijeka (CRO)

Espanyol (ESP) v Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Partizan (SRB) v Molde (NOR)

Braga (POR) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Malmö (SWE) v Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Strasbourg (FRA) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Royal Antwerp (BEL)

The fixtures will be played on 22 and 29 August, with the group stage draw taking place in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

News.Az

