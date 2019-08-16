UEFA Europa League play-off ties set
The UEFA Europa League play-off ties have been confirmed now as the third qualifying round ties have concluded, according to the organization’s official website
Following are the match-ups which will decide the remaining group stage places:
Champions path
Sūduva (LTU) v Ferencváros (HUN)
København (DEN) v Riga FC (LVA)
Celtic (SCO) v AIK (SWE)
Ararat-Armenia (ARM) v Dudelange (LUX)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Maribor (SVN)
Linfield (NIR) v Qarabağ (AZE)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v PAOK (GRE)
Astana (KAZ) v BATE Borisov (BLR)
Main path
Torino (ITA) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG)
Legia Warszawa (POL) v Rangers (SCO)
FCSB (ROU) v Vitória SC (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)
AEK Athens (GRE) v Trabzonspor (TUR)
Feyenoord (NED) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)
Gent (BEL) v Rijeka (CRO)
Espanyol (ESP) v Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
Partizan (SRB) v Molde (NOR)
Braga (POR) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Malmö (SWE) v Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Strasbourg (FRA) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Royal Antwerp (BEL)
The fixtures will be played on 22 and 29 August, with the group stage draw taking place in Monaco on Friday 30 August.
