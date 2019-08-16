Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Europa League play-off ties set

UEFA Europa League play-off ties set

The UEFA Europa League play-off ties have been confirmed now as the third qualifying round ties have concluded, according to the organization’s official website

Following are the match-ups which will decide the remaining group stage places:

Champions path

Sūduva (LTU) v Ferencváros (HUN)

København (DEN) v Riga FC (LVA)

Celtic (SCO) v AIK (SWE)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) v Dudelange (LUX)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Maribor (SVN)

Linfield (NIR) v Qarabağ (AZE)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v PAOK (GRE)

Astana (KAZ) v BATE Borisov (BLR)

Main path

Torino (ITA) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG)

Legia Warszawa (POL) v Rangers (SCO)

FCSB (ROU) v Vitória SC (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

AEK Athens (GRE) v Trabzonspor (TUR)

Feyenoord (NED) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Gent (BEL) v Rijeka (CRO)

Espanyol (ESP) v Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Partizan (SRB) v Molde (NOR)

Braga (POR) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Malmö (SWE) v Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Strasbourg (FRA) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Royal Antwerp (BEL)

The fixtures will be played on 22 and 29 August, with the group stage draw taking place in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

