UEFA Europa League round of 16: First legs set to deliver thrilling action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Europa League is heating up as the round of 16 kicks off, with just 16 teams left vying for a spot in the final in Bilbao.

As the competition enters its crucial phase, fans can look forward to eight exciting ties.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, presents previews the action ahead of the first legs, which will take place on Thursday, March 6.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham (18:45 CET)

Tottenham will be all too aware of the stern test that lies ahead after they only narrowly edged a closely-fought 1-0 win over AZ in the league phase in October. The Dutch side were highly impressive as they overcame a heavily-fancied Galatasaray with a 6-3 aggregate win in the knockout phase play-offs, while another fascinating addition to the narrative pits in-form AZ forward Troy Parrott against his former side.

AZ have won eight of their last nine two-legged European ties.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United (18:45 CET)

These two sides have become familiar opponents in the Europa League, with Manchester United winning a round of 32 tie in the 2020/21 season 4-0 on aggregate before each claimed a 1-0 away victory in the group stage of the following campaign. La Real demonstrated the firepower at their disposal with a 7-3 aggregate triumph over Midtjylland in the knockout phase play-offs, but United remain the only unbeaten side in this season's competition.

United's average possession is higher than any other side in this season's competition at 59.2%.

FCSB vs Lyon (18:45 CET)

European Cup winners in 1986, FCSB have never gone all the way in this competition, their best performance reaching the 2005/06 UEFA Cup semi-finals. The Romanian champions took a step closer to surpassing that by defeating PAOK and now come up against a Lyon team who were only beaten once in their eight league phase games. After being knocked out of the quarter-finals in their most recent appearance in 2022/23, Les Gones will be hoping for better this time round.

FCSB have made more tackles than any other team in this season's competition, a total of 169.

Fenerbahçe vs Rangers (18:45 CET)

A master of European knockout football, Fenerbahçe coach José Mourinho took a step closer to reaching a seventh major UEFA final after guiding his team to a 5-2 aggregate play-off win against Anderlecht. He will now face a first game against Rangers, who squeezed into an automatic spot in the round of 16 after finishing eighth in the league phase on goal difference. Mourinho will be hoping Fenerbahçe's famously passionate home support can inspire a first-leg win.

Rangers have only lost twice in nine meetings against Turkish sides (W4 D3).

Viktoria Plzeň vs Lazio (21:00 CET)

After reaching the Conference League quarter-finals last season Plzeň are hungry for more European adventures, and roared into the round of 16 after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Ferencváros 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs. Their next test is a Lazio team that finished top of the league phase with 19 points with the Italian side are looking to win a first UEFA trophy since the 1999 Super Cup.

Lazio have the highest passing accuracy percentage in this season's competition, with an average of 87%.

Bodø/Glimt vs Olympiacos (21:00 CET)

The Norwegian champions are fast becoming one of the big stories of this season's competition and they progressed to this stage after winning a thriller which required extra time against Twente in the knockout phase play-offs. Olympiacos, though, are eyeing consecutive European trophies following last season's Conference League triumph, and have this season's top scorer leading the line in Ayoub El Kaabi, who managed seven goals in the league phase.

Olympiacos have conceded just three goals, the best record in this season's competition.

Ajax vs Frankfurt (21:00 CET)

A heavyweight meeting between two former champions, 1992 winners Ajax are yet to show their sparkling best in this season's competition and required extra time to edge past Union SG in the play-offs. Frankfurt won the 1980 UEFA Cup and 2022 Europa League and finished fifth in the league phase, but have lost top scorer Omar Marmoush, who joined Manchester City in January. Will they be able to replace his goals?

Frankfurt defender Rasmus Kristensen was an Ajax player between 2018 and 2019 – the third time has faced a former club this season, after Midtjylland on Matchday 5 and Roma in the final round of league phase fixtures.

Roma vs Athletic Club (21:00 CET)

After reaching the final in 2022/23 and the semi-finals in 2023/24, Roma will be determined to ensure this is finally the season that they win their maiden Europa League title. But they will be facing an Athletic Club who may also believe in destiny, with the final to take place in their home stadium at San Mamés. An enthralling round of 16 tie lies ahead between two teams who prioritise attacking football.

Roma have lost only two of their last 38 home UEFA matches (W27 D8).

News.Az