UEFA Executive Committee discloses agenda of meeting in Baku

The agenda of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which will be held in Baku, has been announced, according to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

1. Decision on the host country of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2021;

2. Approval of various competitions and technical rules;

3. European mini-football championship (2020-2022);

4. UEFA U-17 and U-19 European Championships (2019/20);

5. UEFA U-17 and U-19 European Women's Championships (2019/20);

6. UEFA Disciplinary Rules (2019 edition);

7. UEFA Safety Rules (2019 edition);

News.Az

8. The procedural rules of the UEFA to control finances of clubs;

9. Regulation of tournaments - Adaptation to the rules of the game;

10. Format of UEFA European Youth Championships;

11. Release of Reinhard Grindel from the post of UEFA Vice President and membership in the Executive Committee of the International Football Federation (FIFA);

12. Grassroots 2019 UEFA Awards.

The meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will be held in Baku for the first time on May 29.

