UEFA Futsal EURO: Portugal beat Russia to retain title with comeback

Portugal have retained the UEFA Futsal EURO title after recovering from two goals down to beat Russia 4-2 in the 2022 final – their third comeback from a 2-0 deficit at the tournament in Amsterdam, News.Az reports citing UEFA.

Portugal have drawn level with Italy on two titles, behind only Spain on seven. Russia are the sole other champions.

Portugal are only the second nation after Spain (in 2007, 2010 and 2012) to retain the title, and have matched their neighbours in winning three major tournaments in a row (after Futsal EURO 2018 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup).

