UEFA initiates disciplinary case against Armenian Football Federation

The UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) due to events at the Armenia-Croatia match in Yerevan as part of the Euro 2024 qualifying round, News.Az reports.

The FFA is accused of closing public passages at the stadium and spreading political and provocative slogans during the match.

Moreover, as a result of the use of pyrotechnics by fans, the game started later than scheduled.

During the game, the Armenians raised the “flag” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, using a drone.





News.Az