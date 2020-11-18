UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg play out goalless draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national football team were held to a goalless draw by Luxembourg in their last group stage match of the UEFA Nations League played at Josy Barthel stadium on Tuesday.

Montenegro are promoted to League B, winning Group 1 with 13 points, while Luxembourg finished second with 10 points. Azerbaijan ranked third with 6 points and Cyprus who had 4 points, will face a relegation play-out to determine who drops down to League D.

News.Az