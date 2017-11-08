UEFA: Qarabağ on the up for Chelsea contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has noted the chances of the teams for further success, and also cited statistics of their confrontation before the Qarabağ-Chelsea match in Baku.

Qarabağ will be looking for another obdurate home performance in Group C as they welcome a Chelsea side who will qualify for the last 16 with a win in Azerbaijan.

Qarabağ FK will be buoyed by collecting their first UEFA Champions League points as they welcome a Chelsea FC team looking to get quickly back on track in Group C.

• Matchday one was Qarabağ's group-stage debut and it proved a harsh introduction as Antonio Conte's Chelsea ran in six goals without reply at Stamford Bridge. However, home and away draws with Club Atlético de Madrid then opened the Azerbaijani champions' points account, and they will now be aiming to stay in contention for a place in the UEFA Europa League at the very least.

• Qarabağ are fourth in Group C on two points, one behind Atlético. They must win to stay in contention for a top-two finish, but will be confirmed in fourth if they lose and Atlético win.

• Chelsea have seven points, one fewer than leaders AS Roma who beat them last time out. The English champions are through with a victory, or a draw if Atlético do not win at home to the Italian side.

