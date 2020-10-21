UEFA suspends its matches in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Considering the tense security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the UEFA Executive Committee decided that UEFA club and national team competition matches will not take place in Azerbaijan and Armenia until further notice, according to the organization's official website.

“After having carefully monitored the evolution of the situation which broke out late September - which has already led to the relocation of a UEFA Europa League play-off and two UEFA Nations League matches to neutral venues - UEFA is of the opinion that, at the present time, the conditions to stage UEFA matches in these countries are not met.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and the Football Federation of Armenia, including their respective clubs, will be asked to propose alternative venues for their next UEFA competition matches to be played at home.

The situation in the region will be monitored and the decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee today does not affect the ongoing planning for the staging of UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku in June next year,” UEFA said.

