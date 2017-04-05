UEFA to allocate additional 1 mln EUR to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA will allocate extra €1 million to each of member associations.

Report informs that UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin made the due statement at the congress held in Finnish capital Helsinki.

The Slovenian promised one million euros to each of UEFA's member associations as a "solidarity payment" from UEFA's revenue. According to him, it has been possible thanks to good financial outcomes and successful tournaments.

Notably, 55 national associations including AFFA are members of UEFA.

News.Az

News.Az