UEFA urges leagues to complete suspended football seasons

UEFA remains committed to completing the suspended football season in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic after making "a strong recommendation" on Tuesday that leagues across the continent be played to a conclusion, AFP reported.

"There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions," European football's governing body said in a statement after holding a videoconference with its 55 member associations.

However, it added that "some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions -- in case of a cancelled league -- have been developed."

That could be of particular interest to Belgium and Scotland, whose top flights appear to have been awaiting a green light from UEFA to call an end to their seasons now.

UEFA said any decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday. Before that it is due to meet with the powerful European Club Association (ECA) and the European Leagues grouping, which represents nearly a thousand clubs in 29 countries, on Wednesday.

League seasons were halted in mid-March as the coronavirus spread across Europe.

