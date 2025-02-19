Uganda's table tennis prodigy Sebatindira happy to claim U-13 world title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda's 10-year-old sensation Joseph Sebatindira has expressed his happiness on clinching the world U-13 singles title, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Sebatindira was in good form when he defeated Spain's Alexander Malov in the final on Tuesday evening to win the U-13 world title at the WTT Youth Contender Championship in Portugal.

The Ugandan beat Malov 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-9) to emerge victorious at the Ravilhao dos Desportis de Vila Real.

"This win will motivate me to keep working hard to be able to win other world titles," Sebatindira told Xinhua online.

To reach the final, Sebatindira received a bye as the second ranked player, and went ahead to defeat England's Kai Lan Chow 3-2 at the quarterfinals stage. He defeated another player from England Jayden Chen 3-0 in the semifinals.

Speaking about the achievement, Sebatindira's mother Bernitah Nakanwagi said that the win was a blessing. "I thank God for blessing my son who has been able to reclaim the U-13 title. I also thank the Uganda Table Tennis Association for having the faith as they continue to support Sebatindira," added his mother.

Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) also thanked Sebatindira for his feat. "This is very evident that with hard work a player can always get the positive results," added Jjagwe.

News.Az