UIA to operate charter flights from Baku to Kiev

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will operate three charter flights on the Baku-Kiev route.

The flights will be operated during the period from 14 to 28 December once a week on Mondays.

Departures will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

These charter flights are intended only for the carriage of passengers who have citizenship or the right to enter Ukraine, as well as those tested negative for COVID-19.

