UK: 19 dead, 50 injured at Manchester concert explosion

At least 19 people were killed and dozens more injured Monday in an apparent explosion at a concert by pop star Ariana Grande, authorities confirmed.

“Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena,” Greater Manchester Police tweeted shortly before 10.35 p.m. (2135GMT) local time amid reports of at least one loud explosion.

The arena said the reported explosion occurred outside the venue and authorities said they were treating it as a possible terror attack.

Approximately 50 others were injured, police said in a statement as authorities also warned people to stay away from the area.

All trains at Manchester Victoria Station are currently suspended, National Rail services said.

Bomb disposal units and emergency services are also reportedly responding to the 21,000-seat venue where the American singer was performing.

The current terror threat level in the U.K. is severe, which means a terror attack is highly likely.

News.Az

