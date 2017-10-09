UK advises not visit militarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has advised not to visit Azerbaijan`s occupied lands.

According to the website of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), UK advises against all travel to:

Nagorno-Karabakh and the military occupied area surrounding it

within 5km of the Line of Contact

within 5km of the border with Armenia.

"Anyone who has visited Nagorno-Karabakh without the permission of the Azerbaijani authorities will be refused entry to Azerbaijan," the website says.

"All British nationals travelling to Azerbaijan must get a visa in advance.

"Around 7,000 British nationals visit Azerbaijan every year, mainly on business. Most visits are trouble free," the website says.

News.Az

