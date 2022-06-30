UK allocates more funds to support demining operations in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Government has provided £500,000 ($604,856) to the UN Development Program (UNDP) to support demining operations in Azerbaijan.

“The UK is working to make the area safe, prevent injuries and save lives, thus providing new funding to contribute to demining in the region,” the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said on Twitter that his country continues to work together for peace in the region.

"We continue to work together for peace in the region. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has announced the allocation of an additional £500,000 for de-mining actions in the region. I believe these funds will help the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) reduce risks to civilian life and allow people to rebuild their lives in the liberated lands,” the ambassador said.

