UK always supports Azerbaijan - trade envoy

The United Kingdom always supports Azerbaijan, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson said at an event dedicated to the implementation of the British Council's Higher Education for Employability program, Trend reports.

It is necessary to think about the extent to which graduates of Azerbaijani universities can be competitive in the employment market, Nicholson said, adding that this applies to both local and foreign markets.

According to her, she welcomes that Azerbaijan and the UK share their experiences. Mutual integration of the educational systems of the two countries, and the use of UK resources and its experience help build bridges between the countries.

The baroness noted that ensuring the transition of graduates from university life to work is the most effective investment made in the future.

As part of the partnership with the UK, Azerbaijan is contributing to the successful resolution of employment issues, the baroness said, adding that the UK approves of the in initiatives of the partners in Azerbaijan, in particular, the Ministry of Education and various civil and public organizations.

