UK ambassador extends condolences over deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld extended condolences over a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran on Friday, News.Az reports.

“I was shocked by the news of an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran,” the UK diplomat said on Twitter.

“I offer my condolences to the family of the murdered person and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

