UK ambassador makes post on his visit to Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld made a Twitter post on his visit to Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The UK diplomat posted a photo of the Zangilan International Airport on his Twitter.

“The sun is shining over Zangilan’s new airport,” Ambassador Auld tweeted.

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan, as well as foreign military attachés, on Saturday, embarked on a visit to the country’s Zangilan district. A plane with nearly 150 guests on board landed at the Zangilan International Airport.

