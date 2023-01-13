UK ambassador meets with members of Azerbaijan’s delegation to PACE
UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld met with members of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), News.Az reports.
"Yesterday, I met with the members of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. We had frank and fruitful discussions," Ambassador Auld said on Twitter.