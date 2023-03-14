Yandex metrika counter

UK ambassador meets with schoolchildren in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghali village (VIDEO)

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld met with pupils of a school in Aghali village in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, News.Az reports. 

"Like a green sprout of malt, this village is the first sign of life after a period of destruction. Thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the UK, children in Aghali can again study in a safe environment," Ambassador Auld said on Twitter.

In September last year, classes began in a secondary school in Aghali village for the first time in 29 years.

The village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

