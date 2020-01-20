UK ambassador offers condolences to Azerbaijani people on Black January anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp conveyed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on 30th Anniversary of Black January.

“This year the people of Azerbaijan commemorate the 30th anniversary of Black January. We pay tribute to the memory of those who died during the tragic events of Black January and the special role they played in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence,” the diplomat said in his video message posted on the Facebook page of the UK Embassy.

“On behalf of the UK government and myself, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the families of those that lost their life on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with those mourning on this tragic anniversary,” he added.

News.Az

