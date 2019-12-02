UK Ambassador: Planting 650,000 trees in Azerbaijan in one day is country’s commitment to contribute to global solutions in tackling climate change

UK Ambassador: Planting 650,000 trees in Azerbaijan in one day is country’s commitment to contribute to global solutions in tackling climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

We greatly welcome the First Vice President’s initiative to plant 650,000 trees in Azerbaijan in one day as part of the 650th anniversary of Nasimi. This demons

“In addition, it will enhance the natural landscape of Azerbaijan. I’ve noticed on my travels that many areas have few trees. So planting 650,000 new trees throughout the country will help beautify the countryside, as well as provide a better habitat for wildlife,” the diplomat said.

“Trees are a crucial element in tackling climate change, and woodlands and forests will play an important role in the UK’s efforts to reach our target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. For this reason, we in the UK are committed to planting 11 million trees by 2022,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az