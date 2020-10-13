UK ambassador says ‘shocked by latest events in Ganja’

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said he was shocked by the latest events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.

"Last year, when I was learning the Azerbaijani language, I stayed in Ganja for two weeks, so the latest events in Ganja shocked me,” Sharp tweeted. “I wish patience to the families of the dead and wounded."

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 10 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

News.Az