UK ambassador views demining action in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp visited the liberated Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The diplomat visited the SafeLane Global camp and Gaya Safety Solutions company and got acquainted with the landmine clearance.

“I visited Qaya Safety Solutions in Jabrayil and got to know the important mine clearance operations. I also met with employees who can determine where a mine is planted,” Ambassador Sharp said on Twitter.

