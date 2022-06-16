UK and Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and Denmark has announced a special donor conference on Ukraine, which is planned to be held in August in Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, News.Az reports citing local media.

Zelenskyy said he has received another signal of permanent defense support for Ukraine.

“By the way, there is another signal that Ukraine's defense support will be permanent. As part of Ramstein, the UK and Denmark announced a special donor conference in Copenhagen in August. Preliminarily, some 14 states are involved,” he added.

News.Az