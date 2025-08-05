UK and France to ratify 'one in, one out' migrant returns deal

Britain said it would begin implementing a deal to return migrants who arrive on small boats to France within days after a treaty on the arrangement - a key part of British plans to cut illegal migration - is ratified on Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the "one in, one out" pilot scheme on migrant returns last month.

Under the new deal, France has agreed to accept the return of undocumented people arriving in Britain by small boats, in exchange for Britain agreeing to accept an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with British family connections.

News.Az