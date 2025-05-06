UK and India strike landmark trade deal to cut tariffs on Scotch whisky imports

The announcement made on Tuesday comes three years after the two countries began discussions on a free trade agreement.

The United Kingdom and India have said they have agreed on a long-stalled free trade agreement that will slash tariffs on Scotch whisky and scores of other products, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The deal comes more than three years after negotiations started and stalled under a previous British government.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the deal was "ambitious and mutually beneficial."

While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a "landmark" that was "fantastic news for British business, British workers and British shoppers."

Whisky and gin tariffs will be halved from 150% to 75% before falling to 40% by year 10 of the deal. Automotive tariffs will fall from over 100% to 10% under a quota.

India's Trade Ministry said 99% of Indian exports would face no import duty under the deal.

"This brings us closer to our goal of becoming a global economic powerhouse. It protects our core interests while opening doors to India’s greater participation in global value chains," India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Modi's office said the agreement covered trade in both goods and services and would "unlock new potential for the two nations to jointly develop products and services for global markets."

Britain said the deal is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion (€30 billion) a year "in the long run."

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said the deal would be "transformational" for the industry.

