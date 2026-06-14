UK and Japan to seal £18bn investment package ahead of G7 summit

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The UK and Japan are set to agree investment deals worth £18 billion, a move expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Starmer will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street on Sunday ahead of the G7 summit next week, where more than 10 commercial and government agreements are expected to be signed, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The package includes a £9 billion offshore wind deal and a new agreement between Rolls-Royce and Japan’s Atomic Energy Agency to deepen cooperation on the development of next-generation technologies.

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Japanese and British business leaders will also take part in discussions focused on future opportunities for economic growth. Starmer said the agreements would bring multibillion-pound investment into the UK, create tens of thousands of jobs and support new developments across the country.

According to Downing Street, talks will also cover ways to help UK defence firms access Japanese investment.

News.Az