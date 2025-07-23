UK and Türkiye reach deal on Typhoon fighter jet export

+ ↺ − 16 px

A multi-billion-pound export deal for Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye, which could secure thousands of skilled UK jobs, has taken a significant step forward with the signing of an agreement that will also strengthen the UK-Türkiye partnership.

Defence Secretary John Healey and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul. Building on years of defence cooperation, they agreed that a future Typhoon exports deal would strengthen Türkiye’s advanced combat capabilities and help sustain the 20,000 UK jobs involved in the Typhoon programme here at home, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Negotiations on the potential deal with Türkiye will now continue over the coming weeks. It would be the first export order the UK has secured for Typhoon since 2017.

By securing thousands of jobs on UK production lines, the Government will be delivering on the Plan for Change by driving defence as an engine for economic growth.

News.Az