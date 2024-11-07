UK announces fresh sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom announced Thursday a wave of new sanctions against Russia’s military industrial complex.

New targets include suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, the UK government said in a statement News.Az reports.These sanctions will directly target the supply of goods to Russia’s military, said the statement.It stressed that today’s action targets entities based in China, Turkey and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones, all of which Russia needs to support its invasion of Ukraine.This announcement comes ahead of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest today, where the Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss efforts to combat Russian malign activity across Europe and reaffirm the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.According to the UK government, this latest package also targets 3 private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies.

