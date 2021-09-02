UK approves funding to help demine liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has allocated £500,000 to support the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) initiative in the aftermath of the Second Karabakh War, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

These funds will help with training and personnel to support demining, and the UK is now calling on other countries to support the UNDP initiative.

“The UK has provided half a million pounds to help clear landmines in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, to make the area safe, prevent injuries, and save lives following last year’s conflict. The funds given to the United Nations Development Program will help with training and personnel to support mine clearance and make contaminated land safe for human use in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

As a leading force for good in the region, the UK was the first country to announce humanitarian support following the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with £1 million donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support those affected,” the Embassy noted.

Now the UK is calling on other countries to support the UN initiative to help thousands of people affected by the conflict to rebuild their lives and return to the region after being driven from their homes by conflict or unexploded munitions.

Minister for the European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton said that the territories in and around Karabakh are amongst some of the most heavily mined in the world, with frequent reports of civilians losing their lives or suffering life-changing injuries.

News.Az