UK-Azerbaijan cooperation in various areas continues to expand: Ambassador (VIDEO)

The cooperation between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan in various areas is expanding every year, UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld said in a video message of congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Restoration of Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Today is a truly remarkable day in the history of Azerbaijan. 31 years ago Azerbaijan regained its independence. This beautiful country lived under the rule of the USSR for 70 years, but despite this, it preserved its culture and values,” the diplomat said.

He noted that Britain has been with Azerbaijan since the day Azerbaijan regained its independence.

“For the past 30 years, we have been cooperating in different areas such as culture, economy, environment, education, energy and many others. This cooperation is expanding every year, and the friendship between our countries and people is getting stronger. I congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on its restoration of Independence,” Auld added.

News.Az

