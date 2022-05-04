UK, Azerbaijan effectively cooperate in energy sector: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan continue effective cooperation in the energy sector, said UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp.

The diplomat made the remarks Wednesday at an event dedicated to cooperation between the two countries in the healthcare sector.

He stressed that relations between the UK and Azerbaijan have further strengthened over the past years.

“Azerbaijan and the UK have achieved great success in cooperation over the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Two countries are very effectively cooperating in the energy sector,” he added.

Ambassador Sharp also expressed his country’s willingness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the healthcare sector.

News.Az