Yandex metrika counter

UK, Azerbaijan keep working together for peace in region: Ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
UK, Azerbaijan keep working together for peace in region: Ambassador

The United Kingdom continues to work together with Azerbaijan for peace in the region, UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp said on Twitter.

The UK diplomat again made a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We continue to work together for peace in the region. We are working on expanding Azerbaijan-UK cooperation and reducing risks. Our support for the demining of this region is already over a million pounds,” Ambassador Sharp noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      