UK, Azerbaijan keep working together for peace in region: Ambassador

The United Kingdom continues to work together with Azerbaijan for peace in the region, UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp said on Twitter.

The UK diplomat again made a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We continue to work together for peace in the region. We are working on expanding Azerbaijan-UK cooperation and reducing risks. Our support for the demining of this region is already over a million pounds,” Ambassador Sharp noted.

