UK believes Putin personally ordered the Salisbury poisoning

Vladimir Putin personally approved the Salisbury poisoning of a former Russian spy on UK soil, according to the British government's top Russia official, News.az reports citing Politico .

Jonathan Allen, who is the government’s most senior official responsible for Russia policy, told the inquiry into the 2018 poisonings that the use of nerve agent Novichok could not have been the work of a “rogue” Russian intelligence cell — and pointed the finger squarely at the Russian president.Speaking at the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry in London — named after the unconnected British woman who died amid the failed attempt on the life of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in March 2018 — Allen said the decision to sanction the move “would have gone to President Putin.”Allen serves as director general of defense and intelligence at the U.K. Foreign Office.He told the inquiry that the risks involved in using Novichok, the possession of which is prohibited under international conventions, in a NATO country are “so enormous” that it must have been sanctioned by the very top of the Russian security services and government.Allen said the “highly bureaucratic” nature of the Russian state meant decisions such as whether to approve an assassination would have to be approved by the Putin personally.“Initiative is extremely discouraged,” he said, adding: “Critical thinking is not part of Russian education.”

