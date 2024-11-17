+ ↺ − 16 px

Weather maps reveal areas of England likely to avoid this week's 15-inch snowstorm and -10°C freeze. Ventusky and WX Charts, using Met Desk data, show winter conditions spreading across the country, News.Az reports citing the DevonLive

England won't be exempt from the snowfall, which isn't just limited to Scotland. Instead, large areas of Yorkshire and Lancashire are expected to be affected, with the Met Office's yellow weather warnings in place from today (Sunday) through to Tuesday.York, West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Lancashire and the Pennines are all forecast to experience flurries. The north east of England - spanning from Northumbria to Cumbria - could also wake up to a dusting in the coming days, but the worst of the snow will hit the Pennines, which could see as much as 38cm, reports Birmingham Live.By Saturday November 23, the weather maps show a white hue over Birmingham and the Midlands, extending down to the south coast in Hampshire and Southampton. According to these maps, London and Greater London are also predicted to receive a dusting, while Wales and Northern Ireland will see accumulations too.

