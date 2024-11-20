UK braces for travel disruptions due to freezing temperatures and snowfall

Freezing temperatures and snowfall are expected to cause significant travel disruptions during Wednesday morning's rush hour across parts of the United Kingdom.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place following the first snowfall of the season, which caused more than 200 schools to close on Tuesday.Forecasters are advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.National Rail has advised passengers to check their journey before they travel, with various routes set to be affected across the UK.Temperatures widely dropped to between -1C (30.2F) and -4C (24.8F) across the UK on Wednesday morning, getting as low as -7.8C the Grampians, Scotland, and -7C in Shap, Cumbria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Further heavy snow fell in northern Scotland overnight, while north Wales and the midlands also woke up to fresh snow on the ground.Yellow weather warnings are in place for parts of all UK nations.A yellow warning means it is likely that the weather will cause disruption to travel, and the danger of slips and falls on icy ground.In a post on X, the Met Office said roads were expected to be icy, and advised people to take extra care if they were out and about.More snow is expected in parts of Scotland, north Wales and also over higher ground of eastern England throughout the day.Temperatures in the coming days will be much lower than the mid-November average by day - and are expected to reach below freezing by night.They are predicted to drop to -2C in London on Friday, -4C in Birmingham and -7C further north.The average November temperature for London is 11C during the day and 5C at night.

