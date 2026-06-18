UK by-elections test Starmer as Labour faces pressure from Reform

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Voters in Britain are heading to the polls on Thursday in three closely watched parliamentary by-elections that could become an important test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

The votes are taking place in Makerfield, Aberdeen South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, with polling stations open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The results are expected after polls close, with the Makerfield result likely in the early hours of Friday.

The most closely watched contest is in Makerfield, where Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is standing for Labour. His possible return to Westminster has drawn national attention because Burnham is widely seen as a potential future challenger to Starmer’s leadership.

The vote is also being watched as a test of Reform UK’s momentum in Labour’s traditional northern heartlands. In the 2024 general election, Labour held Makerfield, but Reform finished second, making the by-election politically sensitive for the government.

In Scotland, voters are also choosing new MPs in Aberdeen South and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Both seats were previously held by the Scottish National Party. In Aberdeen South, the campaign has been dominated by the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry, jobs, energy policy and the SNP’s position after recent political setbacks.

The three contests come at a difficult moment for Starmer, whose government faces pressure over living costs, public services, migration and Labour’s political direction. A poor result for Labour could intensify internal debate inside the party, while a strong showing by Reform UK would add to pressure on both Labour and the Conservatives.

News.Az