UK company illegally operating in Nagorno Karabakh warned

A UK company is illegally operating in Nagorno Karabakh.

Ministry of Economy conducted research to determine illegal operation of Grant Thronton’s daughter company Grant Thronton Armenia in occupied territories of Azerbaijan, preparation of certain publications on business promotion and ties of this company with Armenia’s Hayastan Foundation.

Ministry told that the researches received information that Grand Thronton Armenia conducted audit of the main part of projects implemented by Hayastan Foundation in the occupied territories for 2015.

In connection with this, the ministry has submitted the information about ties of Grand Thronton Armenia and Grand Thronton France with Hayastan Foundation, prohibition of illegal economic activity in occupied territories of Azerbaijan and violation of international law and Azerbaijan’s legislation by such activity and illegal operation of Hayastan Foundation in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to the representative of Grand Thronton International ltd on Azerbaijan and asked to investigate this issue and inform the Ministry of Economy.

Head office of the company sent a letter to Grand Thronton Armenia about Azerbaijan’s reaction and warned the member companies to obey the requirements. Otherwise, they will be removed from the network.

